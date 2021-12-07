Tuesday morning First Alert Forecast (12/07/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's another foggy morning with Dense Fog Advisories in effect across the Big Bend until 9am. Be sure to carve out a few extra minutes for the morning commute and use your low-beam headlights. Temperatures are cool, in the 50's, but a bit above normal for December. We've got mostly cloudy skies on tap for today as a cold front is stalled across the area. Highs will range from the lower 60's to the mid 70's further south. Expect the potential for isolated showers through the day with a rumble of thunder or two, although nothing strong or severe is expected. A series of disturbances and stalled fronts will impact the region throughout the week, with waves of showers and storms Wednesday, and warm sun-and-cloud mix Thursday and Friday, and returning rain over the weekend with colder air coming back early next week.

