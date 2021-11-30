Tuesday morning First Alert Forecast (11/30/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a cold and clear start to the day with temperatures around freezing across the entire Big Bend and southern Georgia. Frost Advisories are in effect for coastal areas with freeze warnings in effect for the rest of our coverage area further inland. Expect temperatures to rebound back above freezing after sunrise with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60's this afternoon with sunny skies and light winds. Our forecast is expected to stay dry through the rest of the work week with a gradual warming trend as high pressure keeps the southeast quiet. Highs will hover around the mid 70's through the second half of the week with a few more clouds and mornings getting back into the 40's by Thursday. The weekend forecast will offer some stray shower potential, but those chances remain low for now.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.