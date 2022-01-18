Tuesday morning First Alert Forecast (01/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's our coldest start to the new year as temperatures are at or below freezing across the entire Big Bend and southern Georgia. Expect widespread inland frost until mid morning as temperatures stay chilly to kick off the day. We've got lots of sunshine on tap for the afternoon as highs climb into the upper 50's with sunshine and winds from the northeast today. Wednesday offers another chilly morning with lows in the mid 30's as we stay dry and high temperatures will get slightly warmer in the mid to upper 60's. Rain showers will arrive on Thursday and may linger into Friday. This is due to a strong cold front that will push much colder air into the region late this week into the weekend. Another system may kick up precipitation chances this weekend which will be closely monitored.

