Tuesday morning First Alert Forecast (01/11/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30's and 40's and clear skies. Winds are a little breezy from the northeast bringing in the cooler and drier feel and making wind chills dip into the lower 30's — be sure to bundle up! We've got blue skies and sunshine on tap for the afternoon as highs top out in the mid 50's with no rain chance. Clouds will return Wednesday with a fast-moving, weak disturbance that will cause limited shower chances in coastal and eastern counties. The pattern favors consistently cool conditions through the week, with more sunshine returning again on Thursday and Friday. Our next local rain chance will arrive Saturday night and Sunday with an approaching cold front.

