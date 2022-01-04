Tuesday morning First Alert Forecast (01/04/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a frigid start to the day as temperatures hover around the mid 30's near freezing with the potential for some frost as you head out of the house this morning. Bundle up! Temperatures will climb with some sunshine today as skies remain partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60's and northeasterly winds shifting from the southeast later today. We'll stay dry through mid-week as temperatures fall back in the lower 40's for Wednesday morning with highs in the mid 60's. Our next cold front will approach the region on the second half of Thursday with some scattered showers and storms moving in and passing through overnight. Rain chances dry out by Friday morning with those chances quickly returning again later this weekend with an even stronger cold front arriving for early next week.

