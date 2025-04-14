Tuesday features passing clouds with a muggy feel as highs reach the 80s

Highs peaked in the 80s Monday afternoon as sunny skies and dry air continued to bring pleasant weather to the Big Bend and South Georgia. Overnight, skies remain mostly clear as more moisture is brought into the area through a southwesterly wind flow. This allows temperatures to fall more slowly overnight, remaining in the 60s until 2am, and bottoming out in the mid 50s around sunrise Tuesday morning.

Tuesday begins with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and it will feel more humid outside. An approaching cold front will bring the chance for a spotty afternoon shower, but most will see dry weather last throughout the day. Afternoon highs peak in the mid 80s before the cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the driest and coolest day of the week, with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs reaching the upper 70s. Low humidity will make it a much more pleasant day to get outdoors, before temperatures warm and humidity increases once again heading into the end of the week and weekend.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows near the 60 degree mark are expected this weekend, with a few more clouds entering the region heading into Easter. More AC time is coming soon!

