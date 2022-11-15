Tuesday evening First to Know Tropics Check (11/15/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The tropics are forecast to remain quiet and free of any tropical developments over the next upcoming week. The National Hurricane Center's latest outlook indicates no new tropical formation over the next 5 days across the Atlantic basin. November 30th is the final day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
