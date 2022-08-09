Tuesday evening First to Know Tropics Check (08/09/22)

The tropical wave we've been monitoring far out in the eastern Atlantic Ocean now has a lower chance for development at 30% over the next 5 days. That's according to the National Hurricane Center.

Long range guidance takes this area of moisture through the central Atlantic waters over the work week. It could potentially get itself together out in the open ocean a little better. By early next week, its associated moisture may move closer to the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean Sea, but it does not look like it will be a well-formed storm by that time. A trough coming off of the Eastern Seaboard of the United States looks to direct any associated moisture with this potential system away from the continental US and out to sea, by late next week. This is a preliminary forecast based on models predicting way out into the future which means this forecast will likely change in the coming days. The First to Know Weather Team will closely monitor the future track of this and let you know of any changes. Keep in mind this area we're talking about is several thousands of miles away from us here at home. And at this point, there are no tropical concerns locally and the rest of the Atlantic basin remains quiet.