Tuesday evening First to Know forecast (12/27/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday evening! Mostly clear skies and chilly weather is on tap this evening with low temperatures taking a tumble to the upper 20's to low 30's by Wednesday morning. Frost and light freeze conditions are possible, but it'll be the last morning we'll have to worry about this for quite some time because warmer weather is on the way! Wednesday will be a delightful day filled with sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60's. Thursday morning's low temperatures will be around 40° and by Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will climb to near 70° with a mix of sun and clouds! The warming trend will continue into early next week with daily high temperatures Friday through next Tuesday in the low 70's. Humidity will be on the increase, as well. By Friday afternoon, wet weather will settle in through New Year's Weekend. Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms are possible on Friday and Saturday. Showers may linger into early Sunday morning on New Year's Day. The First to Know Weather team will keep an eye on any potential dry breaks on Saturday night for those New Year's Eve celebrations and let you know the latest information in the forecasts this week! Warmth and moisture lingers through early next week with some more showers returning on Tuesday.