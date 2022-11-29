Tuesday evening First to Know forecast (11/29/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday evening! Increasing clouds and humidity will be here tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50's to low 60's by Wednesday morning. Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will arrive on Wednesday morning from the west and continue to move east during the afternoon. There is an isolated risk for severe weather across the majority of the area. It's possible that a couple storms may produce strong, gusty winds. Overall, the risk is low. Any brief spin up potential is also low, and confined mostly to the panhandle and near the tri-state area. Any leftover rain and storms should clear the eastern counties by early evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 70's during the day with mostly cloudy skies and a humid-feel.

Once the rain clears, drier air will filter in Wednesday night. Due to the incoming drier and cooler air, low temperatures Thursday morning should dip down into the mid to upper 40's!

Thursday looks beautiful with mostly sunshine and no humidity; high temperatures will be seasonably cool in the mid to upper 60's. Friday through the weekend will kick off a warming trend, with high's climbing back through the 70's into early next week. Low temperatures will also rebound from the 40's on Friday morning to the lower 50's during the weekend into early next week. The weather should trend mostly dry through early next week, too.