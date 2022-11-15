Tuesday evening First to Know forecast (11/15/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday evening! There could be a few passing showers tonight with lingering cloud cover and humid conditions. Any showers that move through will be hit or miss, and overnight we'll trend mostly dry areawide. Low temperatures will cool down to the upper 40's to low 50's by Wednesday morning.

Get used to the chilly, fall weather because it is going to stay locked in place across the Big Bend and South Georgia the rest of the week! High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 60's and on Thursday, they'll only top out in the upper 50's. Clouds will linger Wednesday and Thursday with very few pops of sun coming through intermittently. There may be a few stray showers on Thursday and Friday, but we'll largely trend dry the rest of the week! Mornings will also turn chilly with low temps in the low 40's Thursday and mid 30's Friday.

This weekend, there could be a few spotty showers at times but overall looking at a mainly dry Saturday and Sunday. It will stay cool with high temp's in the lower 60's. Mornings stay cold with low temperatures in the upper 30's to low 40's.

Next week, high temperatures only rebound slightly to the mid to upper 60's with a mix of sun and clouds. Low temperatures stay chilly in the 40's. Keep the jackets and sweatshirts handy!