Tuesday evening First to Know forecast (08/09/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday evening! Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be on and off during the evening commute. Some of the storms can produce heavy rain, brief gusty winds, and active areas of lightning. Activity should wind down during the late night hours, leaving partly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70's. Wednesday morning will bring a muggy and mostly dry start to the day. There may be a couple isolated coastal showers. By the afternoon, scattered rain and storms will develop across the area. Pockets of heavier rain and stronger storms are possible for some of our communities. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80's to low 90's.

The remainder of the work week continues to offer a similarly wet pattern. Daily afternoon thunderstorms will be hit or miss, and a few storms could be on the heftier side. It'll be seasonably hot and sticky with high temperatures in the upper 80's to lower 90's. By the late week, a cold front will drop down into the Southeast US, bringing a pattern change. Rain chances do stay elevated during the early weekend. However, some slightly drier air may be able to filter in behind that front. This can help reduce the occurrence of daytime storms on Sunday and Monday, making for a beautiful finish to the weekend and start to next week.