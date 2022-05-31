Tuesday evening First To Know Forecast (05/31/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered showers and storms are expected to march from east to west during the evening hours! It'll be hit or miss activity that should end later tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60's to low 70's under partly clouds skies.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring an isolated shot for showers and storms during the late afternoon. Both days offer plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 90's. Expect a summer-like pattern to continue into the weekend with daily storm chances, plus heat and humidity!

After making landfall in Mexico yesterday, the remnants of Agatha have a 70% chance for re-development near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea over the next 5 days, according to the National Hurricane Center. If it can re-develop, it will likely move northeast towards Cuba during the mid/late week period. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast, but local impacts will likely not be felt. It'll likely bring a surge of moisture into central and south Florida this weekend. We'll keep a close eye on this potential system as it could be the first named storm in the Atlantic Basin.

