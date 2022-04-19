Tuesday evening First To Know Forecast (04/19/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Breezy and sunny on Tuesday evening! It's certainly cool out and we'll only get colder through tonight! Low temperatures will tumble down into the mid 40's by Wednesday morning. Keep those jackets handy through early Wednesday. After we get through the morning hours, say goodbye to the cold! A steady warming trend will take over throughout the rest of the week. Each day will feature plenty of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Moisture will slowly creep back into the area but it will remain quite comfortable outside! High temperatures will rise through the 80's this week and mornings will become more mild.

By the weekend, we'll really warm-up! That's when high temperatures will likely climb into the upper 80's. Some communities may see their first 90 degree day. Humidity will be more noticeable over the weekend. There is no rain in the forecast through early next week. Enjoy!