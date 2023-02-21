Tuesday evening First To Know Forecast (02/21/23)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds will stick around tonight and it'll be a bit breezy and a bit hazy due to some prescribed burning happening in the Apalachicola Forest. Areas of fog combined with leftover haze may create low visibility overnight through Wednesday morning, so drive carefully! Low temperatures will be in the low 60's. Wednesday will be breezy, warm, and humid under a mix of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 80's, with cooler temps at the coast due to onshore winds. The big warm-up will continue through the weekend, with record-breaking heat possible! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80's Thursday through Sunday. There might be a stray shower or two Thursday, but overall the weather should trend mostly dry! Low temperatures will be in the 60's through the weekend. Rain chances finally return by next Tuesday.