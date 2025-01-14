Tuesday Evening First to Know Forecast (01/14/2025)

Tonight will be cold with lows dropping into the mid to the upper 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be possible, especially along the I-75 corridor.

Dry weather continues through the middle part of the week as temperatures remain below average with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The rest of the work week looks relatively quiet. A spotty shower is not of the question, but overall it looks dry until the weekend.

The next chance for rain will come this weekend with rain picking up Saturday into Sunday. Showers will be widespread and could be heavy at times. Weekend temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 60s.

It looks like the cold will return the following week with temperatures dropping back to below average.