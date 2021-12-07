Tuesday evening First Alert forecast (12/30/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Passing showers and rain will affect communities around I-10 north into southern Georgia this evening. Suwannee River counties in northern Florida have a slightly lesser chance to see these types of showers. Most locations will have considerable cloudiness and lingering moisture that can lead to more morning fog. Readings will stay on the warm side for December, with nighttime lows in the lower 60s and highs Wednesday in the mid 70s. The next cold front will enter the area, triggering another scattering of showers and a few thunderstorms by afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely, though a couple of thunderstorms can cause local wind gusts. Temps will rise Thursday and Friday close to 80° during the day with a partly cloudy sky. The weekend features a stronger front producing more showers and storms, and then a noticeable drop in temperatures Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

