Tuesday evening First Alert forecast (12/28/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A variably cloudy sky is forecast for the evening. The highest chance for brief, spotty showers will be around the Lake Seminole counties of the western Big Bend and southwestern Georgia. A light but steady wind overnight should ward off widespread dense fog, but there still can be some spots of low clouds and fogginess. Sprinkles and mist are possible in those cases. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s, close to average highs for the season. The Wednesday afternoon temps will climb back into the mid and upper 70s with clouds and some sun, along with a few more passing showers. Unsettled weather will enter the Chattahoochee River region Thursday with isolated cases of strong or severe storms for southwest Georgia and the tri-state. Southeastern Big Bend areas may not encounter much rain until the weekend, with a strong line of storms crosses over the local area.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist