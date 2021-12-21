Tuesday evening First Alert forecast (12/21/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Extensive cloudiness will remain through the evening and parts of early Wednesday. Patchy sprinkles and drizzle will move northeast through some coastal and eastern counties early this evening before tapering off even further late tonight. A gradual clearing trend is foreseen through Wednesday as temperatures stay on the seasonably cold side. Overnight lows will bottom out around 40°. Increasing sunshine will help bump highs into the low 60s and upper 50s in the afternoon. Thursday morning will be the coldest out of the next several days with lows in the mid 30s and chances for frost or isolated light freeze in inland areas. Sunshine and few clouds will be around Christmas Eve as temps start a rebound, reaching the mid and upper 70s through the remainder of the Christmas weekend.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist