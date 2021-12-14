Tuesday evening First Alert forecast (12/14/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening will start off with a mostly clear sky, but scattered clouds will start to fill back in as temperatures fall into the 50s before midnight. We can also see a bit of patchy fog developing early Wednesday morning, but fog coverage will be localized and not particularly dense. Lows will hit the low to mid 50s. Highs Wednesday will top out in the middle 70s as the sky gradually clears, leading to times of mostly sunny sky. The weather pattern stays stable and slow to change into Thursday. Friday will be more humid and quite warm for this time of year. The weekend features increasing rain chances and continued mild readings.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist