Tuesday evening First Alert forecast (11/30/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening and beginning of the night will be clear with falling temperatures. We'll see 40s showing up quickly on local thermometers, and 30s will start popping up around and after midnight. Patchy frost is possible again, but a few clouds will sneak in from the west, which will limit chances for a repeated light freeze. Mid 30s for lows are possible in the Suwannee River and I-75 regions, with lows near 40° near the Apalachicola River. The clouds will scatter in the sunshine Wednesday as highs rebound toward 70°. The milder trend will take hold through the weekend with highs consistently in the 70s and lows rising to near 50°. We'll have more clouds from time to time, but shower chances appear to hold off until early next week.

No tropical systems are forecast to develop in the foreseeable future. Today marks the end of the Atlantic hurricane season and daily monitoring of the tropics.