Tuesday evening First Alert forecast (01/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The evening ahead will remain clear as the cold air lingers. Readings will fall into the 40s after sunset and continue falling into the 30s before patchy clouds arrive in the hours before sunrise. Lows are forecast to be in the mid to upper 30s. Highs Wednesday will rise toward 60°, but less sunshine is expected. A modest amount of moisture will mix with an upper disturbance, creating periods of thicker cloud cover. A sprinkle or shower can develop, especially in coastal and eastern areas. We'll keep the cold trend for several days to come, with slow clearing through Thursday. A weekend system will bring up our rain chances, then renew the cold snap for the region.

