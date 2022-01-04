Tuesday evening First Alert forecast (01/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of cloudiness will move east this evening. A clearing trend is likely for most areas, which will allow temperatures to fall into the 40s by the late-night. Expect lows to reach the low to mid 40s. The Wednesday trend favors a mix of sun and clouds with readings rebounding to the mid and upper 60s for highs. We'll stay without rain until a weak cold front arrives later Thursday with scattered showers possible. Temps will be near seasonal levels until a short warm-up Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front for Sunday and Monday, where the next best chance for rain and thunder will be situated.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist