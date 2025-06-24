Tropical Storm Andrea: First named storm of 2025 Atlantic hurricane season forms

Hurricane season is officially in full swing, which means we're tracking the tropics every day. Now, we're watching what has become our first named storm of the Atlantic season.

In its most recent update, the NHC said Tropical Storm Andrea has formed. The storm is moving toward the east-northeast at 17 miles per hour, and is expected to continue in the same direction for the next day or so.

According to the NHC, maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts, and little change in strength is expected today. It's also expected to weaken starting tonight and dissipate by Wednesday night.

