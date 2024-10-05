Tropical Depression Fourteen forms in Gulf, see where it's heading

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Depression 14 has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

That area of moisture coming from the Pacific has organized a little more quickly and is now expected to become Tropical Storm Milton.

The track keeps it to our south, and this storm will be moving more west to east than south to north.

Relative to it's movement, the worst and most widespread impacts of a hurricane always occur on the right side of its center. This brings the strongest winds and higher surge. This means the south side of the storm will see the biggest impacts.

Landfall is expected on the west coast of the Florida Peninsula around the middle of this upcoming week. Current forecast brings it up to hurricane strength.

There is high confidence the center of the storm will remain south of the Big Bend and South Georgia. A cold front working its way southward will act as a barrier for the aream keeping the storm to the south, while also bringing in some more sunshine and cooler air.

The timing of this cold front will determine its exact track into the state of Florida.

We will watch this storm very closely over the next few days, and those on the west coast of Florida should pay special attention.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest on what will soon become Milton.

