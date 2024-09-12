Tornado watch includes parts of Big Bend until 2pm EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for the Florida Panhandle and Wakulla, Liberty, and Franklin counties in the western Big Bend, ahead of the arrival of a band of rain and gusty storms rolling outside of the core of Tropical Storm Francine.

The watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday.

The "feeder band" moving east from the central Gulf coast will contain spots of gustier wind. Lower-level wind patterns within the feeder band commonly cause brief but quick-forming and fast-moving spin-up tornadoes. They often last a short amount of time but can cause damage within neighborhoods where they happen.

Please have multiple ways to get alerts for warnings as the line of rain and gusty storms moves through.

Power outages are also possible, so make sure all electronic devices are charged.

