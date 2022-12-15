Watch Now
Tornado Watch in effect for the Big Bend and South Georgia until 9:00 AM Thursday

Posted at 2:13 AM, Dec 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch is now in effect until 9:00 AM Thursday for almost all local counties in the Big Bend and South Georgia (highlighted in red).

A strong line of rain and storms capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rain will continue to move through overnight into Thursday morning. Sufficient ingredients in the atmosphere indicate a tornado is still possible as this line of storms moves through the area. Stay weather aware this morning and be sure to have multiple ways to get warnings.

