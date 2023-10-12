Tornado watch in effect for some coastal, east Big Bend counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tornado watch is in effect for Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor, Lafayette, and Suwannee counties in the Big Bend region until 9:00 Thursday morning.

A disturbance moving east across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning is causing broad rain coverage around the area. The severe weather risk through dawn will be confined to coastal areas and offshore waters, where warmer air can support spots of rotating storms that can lead to developing waterspouts. Such activity can approach and move beyond the coast, creating a hazard for brief landfalling tornadoes.

A few local severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings can be issued for counties within and near the watch zone. Be ready to stay in safe shelter if a warning is issued for your area.

