Thursday morning First to Know Tropics Check (07/28/22)

The tropics will remain quiet over the next week in the Atlantic basin. While tropical waves of moisture can be found in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, conditions are unfavorable for development to occur throughout the next week. One of the factors contributing to this unfavorability is the presence of Saharan dust in the atmosphere over the ocean waters. All of that dust and dry air really cuts off storms from getting better organized and this helps kill off any tropical formations.

A small portion of that dust may possibly reach our local skies in the Big Bend and South Georgia late this week and over the weekend. Dust particles suspended in the atmosphere can create a hazy appearance in the sky, plus give way to more vibrant sunrises and sunsets! Keep a look out this weekend to see if the dust can make it here!

Hurricane season is typically quiet during the month of July, but on average, the season begins to pick up in mid-August.