TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All remains quiet out in the tropical Atlantic waters. No new tropical development is expected to happen over the next 5 days, further supported by the National Hurricane Center's outlook. A significant amount of Saharan dust is traveling west, along the prevailing easterly trade winds, through the main tropical development zone in the Atlantic Ocean. This makes it very difficult for any storms to form.

Looking ahead into hurricane season, activity typically picks up through the middle of August. That's based on averages over the last century.