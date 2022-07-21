Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Thursday morning First to Know Tropics Check (07/21/22)

tropics check 2022 slate
abc 27 First to Know Weather
tropics check 2022 slate
tropics check 2022 slate
Posted at 4:37 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 04:37:55-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All remains quiet out in the tropical Atlantic waters. No new tropical development is expected to happen over the next 5 days, further supported by the National Hurricane Center's outlook. A significant amount of Saharan dust is traveling west, along the prevailing easterly trade winds, through the main tropical development zone in the Atlantic Ocean. This makes it very difficult for any storms to form.

Looking ahead into hurricane season, activity typically picks up through the middle of August. That's based on averages over the last century.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.