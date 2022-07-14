The Atlantic Basin is expected to remain quiet over the next 5 days. Additionally, the northern Gulf disturbance is no longer showing signs of tropical formation. However, ample moisture associated with this feature will linger throughout the central and eastern Gulf Coast through the weekend. While a front sits over the Southeast US, all of this associated moisture can contribute to higher rainfall totals through the weekend across the Big Bend and South Georgia. At home, a general 1-3 inches of rainfall can be expected area-wide through the late weekend, with locally higher amounts possible.