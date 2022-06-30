Thursday morning First to Know Tropics Check (06/30/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Two is still making its way westward along the coast of South America. According to the National Hurricane Center, PTC Two has maximum sustained wind speeds at 40 mph. It is expected to move into the southwestern Caribbean Sea over the next day and pass through Central America on its way into the Pacific Ocean next week. Some strengthening over the warm ocean waters is possible.

In the western tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave is moving to the west-northwest towards the Windward Islands with only slight development over the next few days. Further development beyond that looks unfavorable.

Over in the western Gulf of Mexico, an area of low pressure is still projected to move inland through the southern Texas coast/Mexico boarder over the next day or so. This will bump up that region's rain coverage throughout the next few days.

Locally, there are no tropical worries!