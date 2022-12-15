Thursday morning First to Know forecast (12/15/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's going to be a wet and stormy start to the day with a broken line of rain and strong thunderstorms pushing through the area early this morning. A few storms are capable of producing gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain. A brief tornado is possible, though at this point it appears unlikely. That being said, there is still a Tornado Watch in effect until 9:00 AM this morning. Rain and storms will continue moving eastward through the morning, reaching the eastern counties by 9:00-10:00 AM. By the late morning, rain and storms should clear the entire area leading to a quiet afternoon across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Winds will become northwesterly throughout the day and could be a little breezy at times. Those winds will deliver much colder air later today with temperatures falling throughout the afternoon and into the nighttime. High temperatures today will be around 70° this morning, falling to the 60's this afternoon. Tonight will feature clear skies and low temperatures in the upper 30's to low 40's by Friday morning.

Friday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60's. This weekend will stay chilly with increasing clouds Saturday. A few stray showers are possible late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. High temperatures this weekend will only be in the mid to upper 50's so keep the jackets handy!

The cool trend will linger into early next week with high temperatures staying in the upper 50's to low 60's Monday through Wednesday. A few showers are possible on Tuesday.