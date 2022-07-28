Thursday morning First to Know forecast (07/28/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! Waking up to a few showers this morning across the Big Bend under partly cloudy skies. Most of the area will trend dry during the morning hours. Clouds will build as the morning progresses with scattered rain and thunderstorms on tap this afternoon. Some steadier showers are possible, at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to lower 90's.

Lower rain chances will be around heading into the weekend. With slightly drier days ahead, a warm-up is on the way this weekend, too! High temperatures will rise into the mid 90's while rain chances are at 20%. Stay cool while you're out and about this weekend because heat indices may be around 105 degrees during the afternoon! A warmer and somewhat drier pattern will linger into early next week. Scattered showers and storms can still develop from the seabreeze every day, but they'll be few and far between.