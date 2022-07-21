TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! Finally, a mainly clear and dry start to the morning! Plenty of sunshine will take us through the morning hours with clouds beginning to form as the morning goes on. This afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop areawide. Isolated stronger storms are possible, especially in South Georgia later today. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning are all something to look out for in any stronger storms that can get better formed. High temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer today in the upper 80's to low 90's.

A slightly warmer weekend will unfold across the Big Bend and South Georgia. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 90's Friday through much of next week. Scattered rain and storms stay in the mix. Heat indices, or how it really feels outside, may climb into the neighborhood of 105 degrees over the weekend.