Thursday morning First to Know forecast (07/14/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Thursday... it's almost the weekend! Morning hours look pleasant under partly cloud skies. Heading throughout our Thursday, scattered rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread than yesterday. So, there could be some messy moments later today with heavy downpours certainly a possibility. Some storms can produce stronger wind gusts, too. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to lower 90's. There will be plenty of sunshine and dryness happening in between so it's not going to be a complete washout.

Friday through the weekend is going to be a bit unsettled. Rounds of heavy downpours, at times, can dump a lot of rain in a short period. Clouds will hang around with peeks of sun. High temperatures will struggle to reach 90 degrees with the presence of more cloud cover. Daily scattered rain and storms will be the story everyday but each day will not be a washout!

Heading into next week, storm chances gradually go down a bit allowing high temperatures to climb back into the lower 90's.