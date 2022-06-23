TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Thursday! Another warm and quiet start to the morning under mostly clear skies. Record-breaking heat is in the cards for Thursday with high temperatures expected to soar into the low 100's. Humidity will gradually climb today so it will feel hotter outside, especially south of I-10. That's where feels-like temperatures could be upwards of 105°-110°. Plenty of sunshine will be on tap today with only an isolated chance for a shower or storm for areas east.

The heat will last on Friday but we'll cool down as we head into the weekend. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 90's to around 100°. Humidity will get a bit higher so feels-like temperatures are going to be around 105°-110°. There's a better chance for a few storms to fire up across our eastern communities, once again.

Over the weekend, scattered storms will make a comeback and help cool our high temperatures down into the low 90's.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all local counties Thursday.