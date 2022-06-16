Thursday morning First to Know forecast (06/16/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Thursday! It's a quiet start to the day with patchy clouds and already warm temperatures! You guessed it...another blazing hot day on tap with high temperatures soaring to the upper 90's to around 100°. Because of the high humidity, it will actually feel like around 106°-112° this afternoon. Stay cool, drink plenty of water, and dress lightly! Thursday should trend mostly dry with only an isolated chance for showers and storms. That means no real relief from today's scorching heat so keep your health in mind if you'll be outside for several hours today.

Heading into the weekend, a weak cold front will slide down from the north. This could trigger off more storm coverage later on Friday, but we'll keep a close eye on how this plays out. It could be a similar set-up as Tuesday's severe line of storms OR it might be less intense with just scattered storms that could potentially be on the strong to severe side. Gusty winds will be the top concern, either way. High temperatures will again rise into the upper 90's to around 100°. Feels-like temperatures somewhere between 105°-112°. Same goes for Saturday.

That weak front might provide some support to fire off a few scattered storms Saturday afternoon. Luckily, a drier airmass will push in which will give Sunday a less humid feel! High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 90's. Generally, storm chances are around 20-30% this weekend so plenty of opportunities to beat the heat at the pool, beach, or springs!

Isolated storm chances and more intense heat is on the way next week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday.