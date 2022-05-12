Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (05/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good morning!

Temperatures are currently in the upper 50s when you step outside. The corridor of dry air remains a big factor in keeping the local weather pattern clear, however, our eastern region will start to see a few stray clouds as well as a few sprinkles into the afternoon to early evening as that low pressure comes closer to Florida's east coast. Breezes will pickup as we progress through the day but will slow down again as we get into the evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s towards the east while in the upper 80s in the west. Lows will range from low to upper 60s. Friday, we will start to see scattered showers across our area, with few spots possibly seeing a round or two of thunder. Some moisture increases this weekend with highs nearing the upper 80s to 90°. Next week, the heat is forecast to intensify with little to no rain activity.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.