TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Thursday! Quiet, warm, and muggy this morning under patchy clouds. It's going to be another hot one with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 90's! Factoring in the humidity, it will feel like around 104°-106° this afternoon. Keep it cool out there with all of that bright sunshine! A few scattered showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Friday and Saturday will be similar days to one another in that high temperatures should warm again into the mid 90's. Scattered rain and storms are on tap during the late-day hours. Any storms that can get fired up may dump a bunch of rain, give off brief gusty winds, and produce a decent bit of lightning. Just something to take note of if you'll be outdoors!

Wetter and more unsettled weather arrives on Sunday and lingers through Monday. Clouds, rain, and storms will fire up much more easily with heavy rainfall being something to look out for. High temperatures cool down to the upper 80's to low 90's by then.

