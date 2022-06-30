TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Thursday! Waking up to some areas of patchy fog this morning but otherwise it is dry under partly cloudy skies. A blend of sun and clouds is on the way this morning, and heading into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will pop-up across the area. It will likely not be as robust as what we saw on Wednesday, but some select locations could get a quick soaking later today. High temperatures will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Friday, however, heavy rain and steady downpours look more favorable in those thunderstorms that get fired up during the afternoon and evening hours. We'll be closely monitoring rainfall accumulation across the area for any concerns.

Over the 4th of July weekend, Saturday will probably trend wetter than Sunday. Heavier pockets of rain are possible in scattered storms during the day but there will be dryness in between. Sunday and Monday should provide plenty of dry and sunny times in between any scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Just keep an eye on the forecast if you'll be spending time outside. It'll be hit or miss storms so fun activities can certainly still be accomplished! High temperatures Friday through Monday will range from the upper 80's to lower 90's, depending on how much cloud cover bubbles up and where.

Heading into next week, a slightly warmer trend can move high temperatures in the low to mid 90's with a few storms possible each day.