Thursday morning First Alert Forecast (12/30/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's another warm, humid start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60's and lower 70's with some clouds and patchy fog. Temperatures are well above normal for late December with it feeling like summer outside. We've got a few showers on radar this morning in the tri-state area and rain coverage will continue through the morning and afternoon with the potential for a few strong to severe storms. Some storms could produce a weak, brief tornado and some gusty winds later today. Highs will stay in the upper 70's with mostly cloudy skies and winds from the southwest with mostly cloudy skies. The warm, humid, and occasionally cloudy trends will continue until Sunday, when a strong cold front triggers showers and some severe storms from west to east. It will become much cooler early next week, with freezing temperatures expected.

