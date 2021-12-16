Thursday morning First Alert forecast (12/16/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a pleasant but mild start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50's and lower 60's, well above our normal low in the lower 40's. We stay warm through the end of the work week into the weekend as daily high temperatures will creep into the upper 70's near 80° with partly to mostly cloudy skies and winds from the southeast. Some mist or drizzle will be possible this morning as areas of fog settle on the ground, but we should see that clear away by mid-morning. Once clouds and fog break later Thursday morning, warming will resume. A partly cloudy to partly sunny sky is forecast, with an isolated brief shower possible in the tri-state region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Warm weather will stretch into Saturday before our next cold front approaches, spreading scattered showers and cloudy areas across the region and allowing a return of cooler temperatures for early next week. Rain chances stay elevated for the first few days of next week.

