Thursday morning First Alert Forecast (12/09/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a cooler start outside this morning with temperatures in the 50's with partly cloudy skies. Visibilities have improved outside this morning so there are no Dense Fog Advisories in effect. Expect high temperatures to climb into the lower 70's today with partly to mostly cloudy skies with the potential for a patchy shower near the coast. The end of the week will be quite warm with highs near 80° with a very muggy feel. The next cold front arrives late Saturday to nudge temperatures down a bit, but also cause another round of showers and possible thunderstorms.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.