Thursday morning First Alert Forecast (12/02/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a cool start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 40's with a few passing clouds. You'll want an extra jacket or layer as you step out this morning but it's not as cold as we've been the past few mornings. Our warming trend has kicked in and highs are expected to climb into the mid 70's this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and winds from the northwest. We'll stay dry through the day and through the rest of the work week and weekend as high pressure dominating the southeast for a few more days. Expect daily highs around the mid 70's through the end of the week into the weekend with morning lows around the mid 40's. Our next shot for rain will arrive early next week.

