Thursday morning First Alert Forecast (01/13/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30's and 40's as you step out the door as skies clear out with winds from the northwest. We're looking at more sunshine to end the work week with dry air filtering in leading to sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with morning lows around the 40° and afternoon highs in the lower 60's. A weekend storm system will bring cloudiness, showers and rain by late Saturday through the first half of Sunday. An isolated stronger storm or two is possible but severe activity will be limited. It will also sustain the current colder pattern into next week with morning lows getting back near freezing by Monday.

