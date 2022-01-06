Thursday morning First Alert Forecast (01/06/2021)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Thursday morning! It's a chilly start outside with temperatures in the 40's and mostly clear skies. We're looking at dry weather to kick off the day with some areas of fog east of Tallahassee toward I-75 and the Suwannee River. Dense fog is expected to clear away after sunrise and lead to a mostly clear start to the day, with increasing cloudiness through the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. A modest cold front will trigger overcast sky later in the day with scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. We expect highs to rise to near 70°. A sunny trend will return Friday with chilly temperatures. The weekend will be milder ahead of a Sunday cold front, when more rain and thunder are possible for the area.

