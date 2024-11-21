Thursday Evening First To Know Tropics Check (11/21/2024)

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After Sara's dissipation over the Yucatan Peninsula over the weekend, the tropics have remained quiet with no tropical development expected over the next 7 days.

Hurricane Season ends on November 30th, which is a week from Saturday! An extended look at the tropics do not show us any potential areas for tropical development at this time through the official end of the season.

Use this as your sign that you can put up the holiday decorations! It's been a long hurricane season for the Big Bend and South Georgia, but we are finally reaching the final days.

