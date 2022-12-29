Thursday evening First to Know forecast (12/29/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Thursday! It's a warm finish to the day under mainly clear skies, aside from a few scattered clouds in our eastern communities! Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with some areas of patchy fog early Friday morning! Low temperatures will be in the lower 50's by Friday morning. Clouds will increase on Friday and it'll feel warm and a bit humid; high temperatures will reach the low to mid 70's in the afternoon! It may be a little breezy at times ahead of our next incoming system that will deliver some rain and storms by Friday evening. Showers and a couple rumbles of thunder will move from west to east Friday night and that will last on and off through Saturday afternoon. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible, with up to 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall expected (though it's much needed rain since we're still battling severe drought conditions across much of the Big Bend and South Georgia). Saturday will feature cloudy skies in between, in addition to breezy and humid conditions with high temperatures in the low 70's. Showers should end by Saturday evening around 6-8 PM at the latest, just in time for New Year's Eve bashes to go off without a hitch! New Year's Day Sunday will trend dry with breaks of sunshine; high temperatures will be in the mid 70's. More clouds will move in Monday with mainly dry conditions with high temperatures in the mid 70's.

Warmth, humidity, and a generally unsettled pattern will be around Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70's each day with possibly some upper 70's in our warmest spots. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50's to low 60's. Multiple opportunities for rain and storms will present themselves on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.