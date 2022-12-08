Thursday evening First to Know forecast (12/08/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Thursday! This evening will stay warm and a little humid, accompanied by a few passing clouds. Areas of patchy and dense fog will likely develop late tonight and continue to thicken through Friday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire area from 10 PM until 10 AM so make sure you drive carefully, especially during the Friday morning commute! Low temperatures will be in the upper 50's. Once the fog finally lifts by the mid morning hours Friday, the day will offer a blend of sunshine and clouds. It's going to be hot and humid with high temperatures reaching the lower 80's in some spots! The record high temperature on Friday at the Tallahassee International Airport is 81°.

This weekend will trend on the warm and humid side with a daily mix of sunshine and clouds. There could be a few stray, light showers possible at times this weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 70's to low 80's this weekend with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50's.

Next week, it'll turn slightly cooler with a few spotty showers possible on Monday. High temperatures next week will be in the mid 70's. Increasing rain and storm chances will arrive by midweek. Scattered rain and storms look possible on Wednesday and Thursday, but be sure to stay tuned for the exact timing of those details!